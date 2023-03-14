State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,228,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,620 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.21% of UDR worth $843,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

