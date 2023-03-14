State Street Corp Purchases 109,496 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,492,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $672,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 142.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

