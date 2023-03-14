State Street Corp Purchases 3,351 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $717,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $306.34 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.25 and its 200-day moving average is $317.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

