State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.79% of Quanta Services worth $691,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,018,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,884,000 after buying an additional 311,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $155.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

