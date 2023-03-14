State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,748 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.36% of Camden Property Trust worth $814,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Insider Activity

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $105.78 and a one year high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

