State Street Corp Sells 229,081 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.41% of Omnicom Group worth $703,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

