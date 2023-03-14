State Street Corp Sells 382,649 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,539,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382,649 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.25% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $827,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

