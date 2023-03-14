State Street Corp Sells 395,540 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.99% of Iron Mountain worth $646,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

IRM opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.