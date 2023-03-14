State Street Corp Sells 6,458 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.97% of Ulta Beauty worth $815,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $513.68 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

