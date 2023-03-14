Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867,968 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Steelcase worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

