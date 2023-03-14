StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $33.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -288.88 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $35.16.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428,803 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 76,335 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $2,346,537.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,404.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,463 shares of company stock worth $3,669,060. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StepStone Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.