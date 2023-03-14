StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENG opened at $0.60 on Friday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

