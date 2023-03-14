StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE BRN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.42. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

