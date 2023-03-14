Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Head-To-Head Survey

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus target price of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 324.77%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 0.81 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.16 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

