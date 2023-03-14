Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $165.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -29.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

