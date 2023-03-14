Superior Group of Companies (SGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ SGC opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market cap of $165.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.
Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -29.02%.
Superior Group of Companies Company Profile
Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.
