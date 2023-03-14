SuRo Capital (SSSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital Stock Down 3.1 %

SSSS opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.73. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SuRo Capital

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

