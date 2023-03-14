Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

