Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$7.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVE shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.87 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

