TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $13.72 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.75.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,071,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after buying an additional 1,123,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

