Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.57. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 89.46% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

