Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee expects that the health services provider will earn ($1.30) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,634,974.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,301 shares of company stock worth $1,156,505 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

