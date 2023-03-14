Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.01% of Texas Roadhouse worth $59,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

