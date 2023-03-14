Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,119 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Williams Trading downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

