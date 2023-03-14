Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $280.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

