Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.5 %

HUN stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Huntsman Company Profile



Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

