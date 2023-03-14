Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

GT stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

