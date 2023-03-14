The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,801 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.50% of Aaron’s worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

