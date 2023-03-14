The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,468 shares of company stock worth $23,074,307 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

