The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (GCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GCV opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,151,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $215,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

