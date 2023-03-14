The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.