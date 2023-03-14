The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $26.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.91. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

