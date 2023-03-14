The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Joint in a report released on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Joint alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Joint Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Joint

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.39 million, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.35. Joint has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Joint by 700.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Joint by 455.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Joint by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.