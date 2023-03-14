The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Joint in a report released on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.
Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.
Joint Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Joint
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Joint by 700.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Joint by 455.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Joint by 18.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 40,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $542,559.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,570,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,567,670.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
