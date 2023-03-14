The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.21 and a fifty-two week high of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

