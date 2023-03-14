The Western Union Company (WU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.
Western Union Stock Down 4.9 %
NYSE:WU opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
