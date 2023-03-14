The Western Union Company (WU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Western Union Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:WU opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Stories

