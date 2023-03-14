Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

THRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

THRX opened at $7.72 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $336.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

