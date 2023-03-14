Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 4,683 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of WestRock worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.