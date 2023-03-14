Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Welltower were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

