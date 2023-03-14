Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 890,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,426,262. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

NYSE:COO opened at $333.96 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $429.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.23.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

