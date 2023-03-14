Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Insider Transactions at Titan Pharmaceuticals

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

