ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect ToughBuilt Industries to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

TBLT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.79. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

