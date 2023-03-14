Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,661 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 707% compared to the average daily volume of 2,188 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after acquiring an additional 916,317 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after buying an additional 674,405 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after acquiring an additional 640,694 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,172,000 after acquiring an additional 379,563 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of RL opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

