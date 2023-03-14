Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,859 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,158,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,432 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,497,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,453 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

