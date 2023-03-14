Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 68.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,689 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

