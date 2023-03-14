Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $53.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

