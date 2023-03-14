Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $138.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

