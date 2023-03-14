Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.15 Million in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.