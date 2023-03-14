TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.29% of TriCo Bancshares worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.