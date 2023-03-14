Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

TRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Down 7.2 %

TRN stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Trinity Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.