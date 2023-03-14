Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Trading Down 17.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.