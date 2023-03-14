Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $405.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

